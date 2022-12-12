Marlene K. Schnitzer

Marlene Kay Schnitzer, 82, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Essentia Health- Oak Crossing Nursing Home in Detroit Lakes. A visitation will be from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, with a prayer service at 7:00 pm, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the David-Donehower Funeral Home of Detroit Lakes. A funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes, with a time of gathering an hour prior. Marlene was born on August 18, 1940, to Mary Pavola in Foster County (Carrington), ND. She moved to Toad Lake, MN, when her mom married Carl Pavola. She attended a country school near Toad Lake, MN through 6th grade and was a 1958 graduate from Frazee, MN high school. She worked for a short time at Karns Café after high school. Marlene met the love of her life in May, 1959, and after a very short courtship was united in marriage to Alfred Schnitzer on August 26, 1959, at Zion Lutheran Church. They were married for 55 years. They made their home on the Schnitzer family farm. She loved being a mom to six kids, who took up most of her time. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, embroidering and talking with friends and family. Marlene was active in the community as a 4H leader, a member of the LWML at Zion Lutheran Church, High Milers, and the Oak Crossing Nursing Counsel. She possessed a very positive attitude, a strong faith, and was a friend to anyone she met. She was always more concerned about others then about herself. During the Covid time period she embroidered at least a hundred dishtowels for all the employees at Oak Crossing, the Sanford Dialysis Unit, family, and anyone else who wanted one. She loved all the people who helped her during her stay at Oak Crossing and during Dialysis. Marlene is survived by children: Randall Schnitzer of Detroit Lakes, MN; Lois Wood of Detroit Lakes, MN; Denise Schnitzer of Fargo, ND; Ranae Jensen (David) of Erie, CO; Amy Schnitzer of Fargo, ND; and Susan Goffe (James) of Fargo, ND; eleven grandchildren: Tyler Chase, Logan (Kaleigh) Chase, Kaleb Chase, Jay Schnitzer, Brittany (Nick) Wood, Cassidy Jensen, Kenzie Goffe, Ashlyn Goffe, Adley Schnitzer, Justin (Ann) Wood, Amanda (Andy) MacDonell; seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephew. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Alfred Schnitzer. The service can be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/ziondetroitlakes