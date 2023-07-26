Marlys Diane Metlyng (Steffl)

Marlys Metlyng passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022. She was born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota in September 1953 to Alice and Flavian Steffl. She graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1972. She later moved to Montevideo MN where she married and started her family. In 1985 Phoenix, Arizona became her home for over 37 years where she lived life to it’s fullest.

Marlys was an exceptional mother, an amazing friend, and a true free-spirited independent woman. She was a master of hard work, quick wits, kitchen magic and holiday décor! Marlys was full of love and happiness and brought a smile and a laugh to any room.

She is survived by her daughter-Jessi (Tyson) her sons- Josh (Christie), Joe (Brooke), and her grandchildren-Cy and Iggy, by her siblings John (Candyce), Dennis (Deb), Joleen (Karl), Janelle (Karl), Richard, David (Gina), Danny (Sherry), Donna (Mike), Jerry (Craig) and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Flavian and Alice Steffl, sister and brother-in-law Lorraine (Steve) Strawsell, brother Jim and paternal and maternal grandparents.

A funeral service will be held Saturday Aug 5, 2023 11am at Assumption Catholic Church Callaway, MN. Marlys is dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.