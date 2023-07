April 9, 1946 - July 23, 2023

HORACE, N.D. - Mary Anna Kragness, 77, Waubun, Minn., died Sunday, July 23, in her daughter’s home under hospice care.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service and rosary at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Waubun. A celebration of life and fellowship will follow at Mary Anna’s home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Waubun. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery in Ogema, Minn.

Arrangements by Anderson Family Funeral Home.