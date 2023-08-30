Mary Kupfer

Mary Helen Kupfer, age 77, of Perham, MN, passed away peacefully from an unexpected illness, at Perham Health, on July 30, 2023. Her loving heart left a beacon for Mary’s family and friends. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Mary. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and with Donnie, her one and only love, before his passing in 2021. She enjoyed baking cookies, banana bread, and all sorts of other treats, that her family and friends truly enjoyed! Her big hugs and bright smile will be missed here on earth but we know she is happy and at peace, in her heavenly father’s hands.

We will be having a family memorial, but no service for the public, per Mary’s wishes.