Mary Louise Woodard, 94, of Frazee, MN died on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Sanford Fargo Hospice House, surrounded by family.

Mary was born on June 23, 1929, the daughter of Francis and Mary (Spalinger) Mahoney in Morris, Minnesota. She attended country school in Hegbert Township in Swift County. After 8th grade graduation she took the bus to Appleton High School, where she graduated in 1947. She was in chorus, but not much else as it was hard to get transportation for extracurricular activities. Mary attended Moorhead State Teachers College for two years, where she earned an Associate of Arts Degree in teaching. She taught 2nd grade for one year in Frazee. It was about that time that she met her future husband, Gerald ‘Pete’ Woodard. Then it was marriage and babies. When she did go back to work at the school, the superintendent came to their house and offered her a part time job as secretary to the principal and study hall monitor. That lasted a couple of years until the high school principal, Don Eveslage, needed someone fulltime as his secretary. She held that position for 32 years.

On June 22, 1950 Mary was united in marriage to Gerald ‘Pete’ Woodard. They lived in Frazee, where they raised their four children, Diane, Gail, Pat and David. They both loved to golf, and eventually built a home right across the highway from the Frazee Golf Course. That made tee times easy for the next 47 years. Mary loved to travel, visiting Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Costa Rica and many other locations. They also wintered in Texas for about 10 years.

Mary was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was involved with the choir and the Paradise Singers. She was President of the Ladies Golf Association and also served as Secretary for a number of years. The highlight of her golfing career was a hole in one on July 15, 2014 at the Frazee Golf Course. Not bad for being 85 years young! In her words “the more you keep going the longer you can keep going. I am not sure that is always the case but it seems reasonable. If you don’t use it, you lose it.” She enjoyed gardening, loved cooking and baking, especially birthday cookies for each grandchild. She was a voracious reader, enjoying a wide variety of subjects. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and was their biggest fan. Mary was especially blessed to have recently celebrated her 94th birthday with a large number of family present.

She is survived by her children, Diane Schumacher, Frazee; Gail (Maurice) Peterson, Cold Spring MN; Pat (Anne) Woodard, Parker CO; Dave (Tami) Woodard, Ottertail MN. 11 grandchildren; Colleen (John) Hoscheid, Stacey (Aaron) Henstorf, Jessie (Josh) Miosek, Ben (Danielle) Peterson, Matt (Elysia) Peterson, Kevin Woodard, Erin (Bill) Spagnoli, Cassie Woodard, Andrew Woodard, Cory Woodard, Alexa Woodard. 13 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister in law, Marilyn Mahoney and brother in law, Neil Woodard and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 67 years, Pete; her infant brother, John; brothers Donald and Duane Mahoney; brother and sister in law, Robert and Becky Woodard; and sister in law, Janice Woodard.

Memorials given to Mary’s family will be donated to Sanford Hospice, Fargo ND, Sacred Heart Catholic Church General Fund and the Frazee Girls Golf team.

Visitation: 5PM - 7PM, Friday, July 14, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Frazee

Prayer Service: 7PM, Friday, July 14, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Mass of Christian Burial: 10AM, Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Frazee

Arrangements are in the care of Furey Funeral Home.