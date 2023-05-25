Michael Boe

Michael Scott Boe, age 71, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, passed away on March 30, 2023, at Lincoln Park Senior Apartments in Detroit Lakes. A memorial service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. A time of gathering will be from 10:00 am until the time of service.

Michael was born on August 20, 1952, to Irel and Joan (Mason) Boe in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1970, and went on to attended Dunwoody College, where he studied auto mechanics. Michael was united in marriage to Marilyn Papenfuss on February 14, 1973, and the couple had two daughters, Melissa and Heather. During this time, he worked as a mechanic at Double Inn Motors in Minneapolis. Michael moved to the Lakes area and worked for Surge, milking cows, followed by Strand Repair in Detroit Lakes. The bulk of his careers was spent at Detroit Lakes Subaru, from 1990-2013, when he retired for health reasons. Michael went on to work as a stable hand and groundskeeper, caring for the racehorses . Michael enjoyed hunting with his brothers, and fishing. He loved playing cribbage with his daughter. He also liked watching old movies and listening to old radio shows. Perhaps his favorite pastime was relaxing at home. Michael was a member of the Union of Auto Mechanics.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather Boe of Fargo, ND; his mother, Joan Heffern of Eden Prairie, MN; brothers, Christopher (Cheryl) Boe of Chanhassen, MN; Kim (Leila) Heffern of Wisconsin, a sister, Sheri (Osvi) Tripodi of Glenco, MN; a niece, Jessica (Eric) Ryan of Burnsville, MN; and a nephew, Scott (Marti) Boe of Minneapolis, MN.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Boe; a sister, Rebecca Boe; a brother, Jon “Randy” Boe, and his father, Irel Boe.