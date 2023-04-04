Michael Fritz

77 of Eden Prairie, MN passed away on Thursday March 23rd surrounded by his family. Mike was a Veteran and awarded the bronze star for his service in Vietnam. Mike was the former CFO of Cemstone and President of Spec Mix Inc. Mike was survived by his loving wife Corrine of 54 years, his daughter Kristin (Doug) Frey, son Bryan (Andrea) Fritz & grandchildren Taylor & Michael Frey. Brother Tom Fritz, and sisters Fran Brouillard and Kathy Ellingson. There will be a Celebration of Life at Bearpath Country Club in Eden Prairie, MN on April 15 from 2pm-5pm. Mike will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on April 17th at 12:45pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or ICU Unit at Fairview Southdale Hospital. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400