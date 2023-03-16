Michael V. Jacobson age 73 of Audubon, MN died March 15, 2023 at Ecumen - Emmanuel Nursing Home in Detroit Lakes, MN.

Michael Verne Jacobson was born to LeVerne and Lois (Dobbe) Jacobson on April 16, 1949 in Detroit Lakes, MN. The oldest of six, he grew up in rural Audubon helping on the family farm. He attended Audubon School where he was active in FFA, band, and theater. After graduation he attended Golden Valley Lutheran College where he met the love of his life, his wife of fifty four years, Zita. They made their home in rural Audubon on a grain and hog farm, where they raised their three boys.

Mike was active in his community by serving on various boards and Audubon Rescue. His faith was the center of his life as evidenced by his various roles including Sunday school teacher and board chairman of First Lutheran Church of Audubon. After retirement he kept himself busy by working for area farmers. The last years were enjoyed spending quality time at the lake and wintering in AZ. Mike spent the last two years being lovingly cared for by Ecumen in Detroit Lakes. At the time of his passing he was surrounded by his family, as he transitioned to his eternal home.

He is survived by his loving wife Zita; three sons, Peter (Louise) Jacobson, Mark (Vonda) Jacobson, and Daniel (April) Jacobson; eight grandchildren, Will, John, Sam, Tyler, Alivia, Kaia, Elijah, and Holt; three sisters, Mary (John) Hanson, Donna Richardson, and Joyce Jacobson Horton; two brothers, David (Mark) Jacobson, and John (Laura) Jacobson; brother in law, Leif (Sherry) Pedersen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Isaac Michael Jacobson.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday March 21, 2023; 2:00 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church in Audubon, MN. Visitation will be on Monday from 5-7pm at the West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, MN with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be in the spring at the First Lutheran Church Cemetery, Audubon, MN.