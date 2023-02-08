Morry Carlson

Morris “Morry” Allen Carlson, 86 of Florence, AZ, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023 at Banner Hospital, Mesa, following a courageous fight with cancer. Morry was the first born of four children to Merritt and Adeline Carlson, on December 6, 1936, in Breckenridge, MN. The Carlson family moved to F­­argo, ND where Morry grew up and attended school.

Morry played hockey for and graduated from Fargo Central High. He then went to Wessington Springs College in Wessington Springs, South Dakota for two years and transferred to Black Hills State College where he wrestled collegiately for 2 seasons. Looking to return to the Fargo area, he landed in Wadena, MN teaching German. Leaving teaching to begin a career in building construction, Morry moved back to Fargo where he enjoyed a long career working alongside many wonderful friends, family, and acquaintances. He routinely attended high school and college reunions as he loved to learn about what his classmates were doing with their lives.

Morry was probably best known for his ability to tell stories and build relationships. He met many new friends worshiping in local churches in Detroit Lakes and Arizona. For over 40 years, Morry enjoyed summers working and fishing at his home on Lake Melissa, and spending winters in Arizona. At the young age of 60, Morry married for the first time, Gwendolyn Moller. They enjoyed traveling together, attending car shows throughout Arizona, and eventually settled permanently in Florence. He would give freely of his time and talents to help the surrounding community and became a trusted friend to many, serving on the community board and helping many with various home improvement projects in the neighborhood. Morry and Gwen were also regular attendees of the First Southern Baptist Church of Florence.

Morry was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen Carlson, parents Merritt Carlson and Adeline Sickler, his sister Eileen Carlson, and brothers Arlin Carlson and Lynn Carlson.

He is survived by two sisters in law, Deb Carlson of La Crosse, Wisconsin and Helen Carlson of Greenville, Illinois as well as 5 nieces and nephews: Danielle Sharko of Downers Grove, Illinois, Lynn Carlson Jr. of Greenville, Illinois, Rick Carlson of Wauconda, Illinois, Chris Baker of Sugar Hill, Georgia, and Rod Hjort of Prior Lake, Minnesota.

The family would like to thank their­­ wonderful friends who kept Morry and Gwen in their prayers and supported and cared for them both during this difficult time. A celebration of life service will be held in Pilot Mound, Iowa for Morry and Gwen at a later date.