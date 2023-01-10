Nancy Jane Landry, 88, of Palm Harbor Florida passed peacefully away in her sleep on Wednesday December 21st. She was born March 16, 1934, to Edward and Jane Blair in Duluth MN. Nancy graduated from Stanbrook Hall Class of 1952. She married Ronald Landry February 12, 1955. She had three children living most of her life in Detroit Lakes. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and active in the Detroit Country Club Women’s Association. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ronald, son Robert, sister, Shirley Minitti. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Munn (John), son James (Judy), grandchildren, Sarah (Dan) Pavel, Katie (Ryan) Brockhaus, Jason (Lindsay) Landry, Jenna (Bobby) Schaetz, Sara Neil Renney, Nathan Neil (Laurie), Amanda (Chad) Davison and sixteen great-grandchildren, sister Joan (Tom) Howe, and sister-in-law Patti Landry. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.