Paul R. Goecke

Paul Goecke

November 23, 1951- June 9, 2023

Paul Robert Goecke was born in Watertown, WI to Gordon and Phyllis Goecke on November 23, 1951. They lived in Milwaukee until 1965 when they moved to Fargo, ND. Paul graduated from Fargo South in 1970. On December 27, 1973 he married Stephenie Marine. They moved to Detroit Lakes, MN in 1979. Paul served in the US Army and later became an Army Reservist. He was deployed to the UAE during the Persian Gulf War. He retired from the reserves in 1994. Paul worked for the Detroit Lakes Police Department as summer officer in 1978 then was hired full time in 1979. He served the city of DL for 28 years, retiring in 2007. In his retirement he worked for the Becker County Sheriff’s office as a summer boat and water officer for 10 years and has driven school bus for Schultz Bus since 2008. After retirement he became active in the Patriot Assistance Dog Program.

First and foremost he was a family man. He loved his wife and children dearly and absolutely adored his granddaughter. Paul was known for his infectious smile and his calm demeanor. He treated everyone with respect. He enjoyed playing fantasy baseball and would always look for trains and train museums when he traveled.

Paul is survived by his wife, Stephenie, (Detroit Lakes) his son Geoffrey, (Detroit Lakes), his daughter Breanne (Erik) Blomquist (West Fargo) and granddaughter Irene. He is also survived by his brother, Bruce (Bonnie) Goecke (Fargo) and sister, Tania Goecke (Detroit Lakes) along with various nephews and a niece.

Memorial Services were held on Tuesday June 20, 2023; 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Detroit Lakes, MN. Interment was in the Fargo National Cemetery, Fargo, ND.