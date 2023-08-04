Paul R. Livingston

Paul Livingston, age 76, of Canby, MN passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at the USD Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Memorial service were held at 11am on Monday, August 7th at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Canby with visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors was at the Canby City Cemetery. Houseman Funeral Home-Birk Chapel of Canby, MN is entrusted with the arrangements.

Paul Russell Livingston was born August 20, 1946 in St. Paul, MN and adopted by Russell and Maurine (Fox) Livingston in November 1946. They lived in St. Paul until moving to Canby in 1949. Paul was baptized at Florida Lutheran Church, confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, and attended Canby Public School, graduating in 1964. In 1964 Paul enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served two tours in Viet Nam as a Radio Operator. He was also a flight qualified crew chief for the helicopters.

Upon his discharge Paul attended St. Cloud State College and was married to Barb Bleyhl in 1969. Paul joined the Minnesota State Patrol in 1970 and was assigned to the Golden Valley District. To this union they were blessed with a daughter, Melissa. During that time Paul continued his education and received a Bachelors Degree from Metropolitan State University in Personnel Management.

In 1976 Paul was married to Linda Momb and they lived in Minneapolis until 1980 when Paul left the Minnesota State Patrol, but not before he received a second Bachelors Degree from Metropolitan State University in Business Administration. They moved to Detroit Lakes. To this union they were blessed with two daughters, Laura and Jessica. Paul worked in the family RV business in Detroit Lakes until it was sold and he was a restaurant manager for the Bonanza restaurant. Paul moved to Dallas, Texas in 1991.

While living in Dallas, TX Paul was a restaurant manager for Denny’s until he went back to school to receive a Paralegal Certificate. From 1993 Paul worked as a Contract Paralegal for several Law Firms in Dallas. In 1994 he married Laura McDonald and in 1995 he became a Trial Paralegal with the US EPA in Dallas. Paul also pursued his avocation of officiating Ice Hockey during this time.

In 2005 Laura accepted a position in Springdale, AR. After the move Paul worked for a law firm again as a Paralegal and then as a Human Resources Specialist for Superior Industries. After layoffs in the automotive industry Paul moved back to Canby to retire in 2012. Paul was very active in his church choir while he was in Texas, Arkansas, and Canby. He was involved with the VFW and American Legion, serving as the Canby Post Quarter Master and head of the local Honor Guard until his death.

Paul is survived his three daughters: Melissa Aubin of New York, NY, Laura (Kolt Simons) Wiedewitsch of Vale, SD, and Jessica (Allan) Honer of Detroit Lakes, MN, and one adopted son, Octavio (Maria) Bueno of Dallas, TX. Three granddaughters: Piper Hembre, Lillian Hembre, and Melanie Honer all of Detroit Lakes, MN. A sister Janet Rose of Granbury, TX, and two nephews, Chris Erickson and Danny Erickson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law.