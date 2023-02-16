Pearl L. Kohler age 91 of Audubon, MN died February 11, 2023, at the Sunnyside Care Center in Lake Park, MN.

Pearl Lorraine Kohler was born August 29, 1931, in Audubon, MN to John and Hulda (Mattson) Johnson. She grew up on the family farm south of Audubon and attended country school near her home. She later graduated from Audubon High School. Following high school she nannied for a local Pastor’s family, and also worked as a waitress at the Detroit Country Club. Pearl met Lloyd December 18, 1949 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church near Audubon. Pearl and Lloyd farmed and raised their family on various farms in the Audubon area, before permanently residing on Pearl’s family farm. They farmed there for many years, retiring in 1990.

Pearl’s faith and her family were the most important things in her life. She once recalled that “getting the kids ready for school” was one of her fondest memories. She also had a life lifelong connection with St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. She was baptized, confirmed, and married there, as well as serving in various ways, including Circle and as a Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of the Oddfellows for many years. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and the dogs that they had on the farm over the years. She and Lloyd also cherished the friendships that they had with the neighbors and area farmers.

She is survived by her husband Lloyd; three daughters, Paulette Rosing, of Audubon, MN; Pam (Otis) Hesteness, of Audubon, MN; and Tricia (Brian) Maloney, of Detroit Lakes, MN; three sons, Rick Kohler, of Detroit Lakes, MN; Jon (Gina) Kohler, of Audubon, MN; and Jeff (Sheri) Kohler, of Audubon, MN; twelve grandchildren, Jamie (Barry) Nelson, Nathan (Lisa) Lindblad, Kody (Rachel) Kohler, Dalton (Ky) Kohler, Selah Wutzke, Brit (Kyle) Diekmann, Jamie Lynn Braseth, Ella Hamiga, Jason (Amy) Rosing, Matt (Tiff) Rosing, Josh (Lisa) Rosing, and Timber (Derek) Johnson; twenty great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Eleanor Johnson; son-in-law, Dave Rosing; and her parents.

Memorial Services will be on Friday February 24, 2023; 3:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, rural Audubon, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, and one hour prior to services at the Church. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

***In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Peter’s Church for new TV/Video Equipment, Etho’s Hospice or Sunnyside Nursing Home***

*** Livestream will be available through the church for those unable to attend, and additional sitting with streaming will be available in the basement***