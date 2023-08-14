Pete Gunderson
Peter Gunderson, 76, of Savage, MN, formerly of Detroit Lakes, MN, peacefully passed away at his home on August 10, 2023.
Pete is survived by his loving wife, LaVonne Gunderson; step children, Kriss (Patty) Boatman, Sonja (Isaac) Anderson; and many other loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Lotte Gunderson; and his sister Jeanne.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed by the family to the Detroit Lakes Food Bank.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation