Peter John Lysaker, 79, of White Earth Lake, Minnesota and Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023.

Pete was born on April 5, 1943 to the late Edith Campbell and Odin Lysaker of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. After graduating from Detroit Lakes High School in 1961, he went on to study English at Moorhead State University in Moorhead, Minnesota. Pete was a star basketball player for the Dragon’s 1961-1965 teams. He was All-NIC Selection and scored 1029 points to rank 3rd in Dragon history with a career scoring average of 19.1 PPG as well as the league’s Most Valuable Player as a senior. In 1988 he was inducted into the Moorhead State University Hall of Fame in recognition of his impressive basketball and golf career. He met the love of his life, Judy (Olson) Lysaker, while at Moorhead State during their freshman English class and the two wed in August 1964. They went on to have 3 daughters, Kristin, Kary and Kassie.

Pete started his career teaching and coaching basketball in Sauk Centre, Minnesota where he and Judy began raising their three girls until 1975, when Pete took a job with Jostens Yearbook Company, and the family relocated to Westerville, Ohio. In 1979, the family moved to State College, Pennsylvania after Pete accepted a Sales Manager position with Jostens. Pete went on to work for Jostens for over 30 years where he developed many lifelong friends. The Lysaker family was active in their community and Pete spent much of his time perfecting his golf game at Centre Hills Country Club. He was a devout fan of Penn State football and basketball never missing a game in person or watching at home with Judy. During retirement, he spent his summers on White Earth Lake and winters in Fort Myers, Florida, where he loved playing golf, listening to live music, socializing with their many friends, and hosting grandchildren letting them drive his golf cart or pontoon boat and teaching them the game of golf.

Pete is survived by his three loving daughters, Kristin (Derek) Schiller, Kary (Bill) Magruder, and Kassie Lysaker, his brother Tom (Alice) Lysaker, and sister Sue (Gene) Zurn. He was known as Papa to his four adoring grandchildren, Luke Peter and Carson Schiller, and Campbell and Audrey Magruder. Pete was a true gentleman. He was a leader who was loyal, hardworking, honest, humble, kind and a man of genuine integrity. He lived by the motto to “swing for the fences”. He will be missed more than words, by everyone who met him. He had a saying, “there is a special place in heaven for the father of three girls”, and that is right beside our mom!