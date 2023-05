July 5, 1943 - May 22, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Rae “Fran” Keaveny, 79, Pelican Rapids, Minn., died Monday, May 22, in Sanford Hospice House.

Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 27, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, N.D. Fathers Mike Kellogg, Stan Wieser and Dale Lagodinski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Gall’s Catholic Cemetery in Tintah, Minn.

Arrangements by Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.