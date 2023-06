Feb. 19, 1948 - May 31, 2023

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Raymond “Ray” Giesinger, 75, Moorhead, formerly Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Wednesday, May 31, in his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Friday, June 9, at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo N.D.

Arrangements by Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.