Rev. Lowell D. Arndt, age 94, of Willmar, passed away Tuesday morning, May 9, at his son’s residence in Willmar.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Church of the Nazarene in Willmar. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Lowell’s life may be directed to the Church of the Nazarene Benevolent Fund. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. www.petersonbrothers.com