Richard B. Chapman of Santa Fe, NM, passed away Oct. 2, 2022. He was born in Memphis TX June 27, 1927. He had three older brothers in the Armed Forces. Six weeks after Pearl Harbor he joined the Marines. He trained at the San Diego Marine Base. He was with the 2nd Battalion, known as Carson’s Raiders. They were sent to Guadalcanal August 1942. He wrote a letter to his mother. She told her friends, and the newspaper picked up the story that he was in the Marines. His commander also found out that Richard was 15 years old. Richard was 14 when he joined the Marines. His commanders sent him home. He joined the Merchant Marines after his discharge. He was on a C2 tanker delivering fuel to the front lines. When he returned he joined the family restaurant as a cook. Later He worked as a guide for hunting & fishing, a bartender and a bridge builder. He was an assistant fire chief & fire safety inspector in Amarillo, TX. The family then moved to Santa Fe. There he started his own stationery/office equipment business called Office Inc. He joined the Los Alamos, NM fire department where he witnessed the testing of the atomic bomb. He stared a fire safety business until he retired to take care of his first wife, Virginia, who had Alzheimer’s. She passed away in 2002. Richard met Elisabeth “Betty” Johnston from Detroit Lakes Nov. 2004 at a casino in Laughlin NV. Richard invited Betty for a visit to Santa Fe. They had a great time. He spent the summer at Betty’s cottage on Big Floyd Lake in Detroit Lakes and winters were Santa Fe. They were blessed to find love a second time. They were married on a riverboat on the Colorado River on Oct. 14, 2010. They enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing cards and visiting casinos. Richard volunteered with the Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Cavitan International and the Honor Guard which kept him busy. He loved Betty’s apple pie and blackberry jam. Betty’s family often visited them, Richard enjoyed Betty’s family. Betty’s niece, Elisabeth (Sissy) and her husband from Vienna, Austria visited them also. He loved to cook big breakfasts and host her family. Richard and Betty attended their great grandson’s wedding in Estes Park, CO. They celebrated their 90th and 91st birthday with family while there. it was a beautiful celebration. There was lots of laughing, visiting, many hugs and goodbyes as they left to drive back home. Shortly after their trip Richard fell and his health began to deteriorate. He was diagnosed in 2015 with Parkinson’s, which affected His ability to walk. He had to resign from the Honor Guard at the age of 88. He will be missed by his wife Betty, her family and his friends in Detroit Lakes, and Santa Fe.