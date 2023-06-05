Richard “Red” Spadgenske

Richard Ray “Red” Spadgenske, age 84, of rural Frazee, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Oak Crossing in Detroit Lakes, MN, where he had been residing the last year and a half. Red was born in Frazee, MN on November 21, 1938, a son of the late Adolph and Lillian (Moldenhoauer) Spadgenske. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Frazee High School. Red went on to attend technical school, where he received training for automotive mechanic. On October 15, 1965, Red married Kathy (Hasbargen), and together they raised five children. The family made their home on a 40-acre hobby farm a mile east of Frazee. They retired to Acorn Lake, where he enjoyed gardening and maintaining a perfect lawn. Red spent many years raising beef, sheep, ducks, geese and quail, and pheasants, for which he had a particular affection. He worked as a mechanic all his life, spending over 20 years at Anderson’s Bus Garage in Frazee. Red was an accomplished wood carver, and taught community ed courses. His family will cherish his handiwork for years to come. Red and Kathy were pleased to have taken trips to Mexico and Alaska. They were both devoted members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Red served on the church council and as an elder. He also served as a 4-H Leader and a Cub Scout leader. He coached softball and was a supporter of the wresting boosters club. Red was also active in the Smoky Hills Deer Hunters Assn., and served on the Burlington TWP Board. He will be sadly missed.

Red is survived by his daughter, Dawn (David Benson) Spadgenske of Mebane, NC; his sons: Scott (Kim) Spadgenske of Buffalo, MN, Mark (Kristine) Spadgenske of Menahga, MN, Mike (the late Raeann) Spadgenske of Menahga, MN and Monte (Stacey) Spadgenske of Bismarck, ND. He also leaves his grandchildren: Ryan (Jen) Spadgenske, Cornell Benson, Kate, Tyler, Nick, Adam, Connor, Seth, Tatum, John and Reese Spadgenske; his siblings: Wes (Lois) Spadgenske, Alice Spadgenske and Valerie (Mark) Kohler. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Red was preceded in death by his parents, his dear wife, Kathy, of over 57 years, a daughter-in-law, and his brothers: John and Robert.

Funeral services for Red will be held at 11AM, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Frazee, MN with visitation one-hour prior. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Frazee. The family sends special thanks to Hospice of the Red River Valley & the staff at Oak Crossing for their kind and compassionate care of Red. For those wishing, memorials in Red’s name are appreciated to Bethlehem Lutheran Church 210 E. Maple Avenue, Frazee, MN 56544.

