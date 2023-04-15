Riebhoff, John A.

John passed away peacefully at his home on April 8th at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Agnes Riebhoff, and two sisters, Janet Riebhoff and Judith Doll (Michael). He is survived by his wife, Margie; daughter, Joanne Ohana (Moshe); grandchildren, Mario Borgerding (Anna) and Holly Balabanick (John); great-grandchildren, Joey, Charlize, Brady, and Miles; Sisters, Darlene Carlisle (Curt), Dianne “Buffy” Mobroten (Rich), and Rosemary Chavez (Frankie); many nieces and nephews; and his BEST friend, Kevin Boehmer. John loved gardening, the outdoors and sunshine. He enjoyed collecting, playing cards, and visiting with friends over a cup of coffee. He will be dearly missed. Friends and family are invited to gather on Saturday, April 22nd, at 1:00 for the Internment at Prairie Oaks Memorial Eco Garden, located at 8225 Argenta Trail, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077.