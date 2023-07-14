Robert Douglas Landa was born on November 24, 1938 in Hawley Minnesota. He passed away on July 11, 2023. He was born to Thor and Olga Landa and grew up in rural Hawley Minnesota.

Survived by his wife Lois (Erickson), children Teri Lutz, Scott (Carrie) Landa and Cathryn (Chris) Tschider. His grandchildren Jason (Jessica) Kuck, Alyssa (Charlie) Hart, Alexander (Morgan) Kuck, Brian Barker, William Barker, April Barker, Carley Landa and Shea Landa. His great grandchildren Aubrey, Myles, Lucas and Charlotte. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of his life!

Douglas (Bob) serviced our country in the United States Army. Then worked for the United States Post Office for 28 years retiring in October 1995.

A memorial service will be 11 am on Thursday July 20, 2023, at The Fountains at Hosana. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Grace Hospice or The Ebenezer Foundation Fountains Lifelong Learning Fund.