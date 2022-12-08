Robert Joseph Soukup

March 15, 1933-November 11, 2022

Robert was born on March 15, 1933 in Scotland, South Dakota to Ladislavf and Miriam Soukup. He spent most of his childhood growing up in Scotland. A few years were spent in Portsmouth, VA when Bob’s mother was drafted during World War II. The family returned to Scotland and by the age of 17 Bob was on his way to Spring training with the Cubs. Next stop was the Mexican League and from there Spring training with the Yankees. His career in baseball ended with a shoulder injury.

The service was next. He enlisted in the Air Force and served in Korea during the Korean War. His last year in the Air Force was spent at St. Albans Navel Hospital recovering from an accident while stationed in Alaska. After his departure from the Air Force he returned to Scotland, SD marrying his first wife Sylvia Jerke. They had four children.

Bob earned his degrees from Southern Teachers College in South Dakota, Moorhead State and NDSU. He taught in Fargo and was in school administration at Henderson, Nicolette and Paynesville before accepting a position in Detroit Lakes. He felt very fortunate to have had the opportunity to be part of DLHS along with the teachers and students.

Bob and Merry were married in 1986. He retired in 1998. Before retirement Bob was active in Legion Ball. After retirement he was able to spend the next 13 years coaching softball in Detroit Lakes and Lake Park Audubon. He loved every minute of this and always hoped he was able to give the girls as much as they gave back to him. Bob was still able to demonstrate how to slide as long as the girls were there to help him up.

Surviving Bob are his wife Merry, his brother Pat, his children Marty, Lisa, Rob, Lezlee and Angela, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother Mike and his first wife.