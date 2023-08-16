Rodger K. Tinjum

Rodger Kermit Tinjum, 88, Detroit Lakes, MN died Sunday, Aug. 13, in his home with his family at his side.

Rodger Tinjum was born on July 20, 1935 at home on a farm in rural Ulen, MN, to Theodore and Signe (Bergseng) Tinjum.

Rodger attended grade school at District 148 in rural Becker County, a one room school located near the family farm. He graduated from Ulen High School in 1953. He was active in 4H, FFA, Baseball, Football, Chorus, Farm Boy’s State and Luther League.

Rodger served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. He attended North Dakota Agricultural College (NDAC now known as NDSU) for 2 years and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. He transferred to Moorhead State College and graduated in 1962 with a degree in Business Administration and minors in Finance and Marketing.

Rodger met his wife Marilyn Marschke at NDAC. They were married June 17, 1961 at Canaan Moravian Church rural Davenport, ND. Rodger and Marilyn have four children; Brian, Carolyn, Beth, and Kevin.

In 1962 Rodger accepted a position as a Right of Way Agent with the Minnesota Highway Department in St. Paul, Minn. His work was mainly in the Detroit Lakes and Bemidji Districts as an Appraiser and later an Appraisal Supervisor for highway Right of Way acquisitions. He was transferred from St. Paul to the Detroit Lakes District Office and moved with his family to Detroit Lakes in 1966. In 1969 Rodger was awarded the title of Accredited Rural Appraiser (ARA) by the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. The highly regarded title is given only to those Society members with years of experience, who through practical work and thorough examination have demonstrated knowledge, competency, and high ethical standards in the profession. Rodger did appraisals on a variety of properties including farms, land, and commercial businesses for City, County, State, and Federal Agencies as well as private property owners and legal firms. Rodger was an active member of the ASFMRA Minnesota Chapter throughout his appraisal career. He was recognized in 2021 by the American Society of Farm Managers and RuraI Appraisers for his 55 years of membership.

Rodger started his Real Estate Appraisal Office, Tinjum Appraisal, in 1970. He left the Minnesota Highway Department and purchased Cal’s Marine, a retail marine and snowmobile business, in Detroit Lakes on April 1, 1973. The name of the marine business was changed to Detroit Marine and after a couple of years a Business Manager and Sales Manager were employed. Rodger then continued his work as a Real Estate Appraiser with Tinjum Appraisal. The Marine business closed in the fall of 1991. Rodger was active in the Detroit Lakes Community as a member of First Lutheran Church, Jaycees, and Sno Fari Snowmobile Club. He served as secretary of the Becker County Agricultural Society and Fair Association Board of Directors. He was active with the Detroit Lakes Chamber of Commerce and was President of the Northwestern Minnesota Resort Association.

Rodger is survived by his wife Marilyn of 62 years of marriage; children, Brian (Clarissa), Carolyn (Jim) Herman, Beth, and Kevin (Trish), all of Detroit Lakes; sisters: Helen Geiszler, Eleanor Leibbrand, Virginia (Carlton Jerome) Johnson; brothers: Bruce (Linda), and Ted. He is also survived by sister-in-law’s, Lucile Tullbane, Marilyn R. Tinjum; brother-in-law’s, Ben Jendro, Keith (Barb) Marschke, and Kent Marschke; and several nieces and nephews. There are eight Grandchildren; Theodore, Ward (Jayna), Victoria, Molly, and Sophie Tinjum; Brink and Emma Althoff, Dylan Herman; and a great-grandchild, Parker Ward Tinjum.

Rodger is proceeded in death by his parents; brother, Clayton; sister, Ingeborg Magnuson; brother-in-law’s, Dr. Wilbur Leibbrand, Jim Magnuson, Vern Marschke and Loren Geiszler; and sister-in-law’s, Pat Tinjum, Madeline Marschke, Ann Marschke and Naomi Jendro.

Funeral Services will be on Wednesday August 23, 2023; 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the West-Kjos Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Detroit Lakes, MN.