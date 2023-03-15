Rodney Lee Jacobs was born on August 23, 1955 to Leo and Catherine “Dori” Jacobs, in Moorhead, Minnesota. He attended Moorhead Public Schools and graduated in 1974. He began working at Pioneer Rim and Wheel in 1978, and then married the love of his life, Laura Kerns. They adopted two children and raised their family in the cities of Fargo, North Dakota and Frazee, Minnesota. In the year 2017, Rod retired from Pioneer after 40 years of service. He spent his short retirement wintering in California, Alabama and Arizona. Rod enjoyed spending time outdoors, putzing around the garage, watching the Weather Channel, discussing alien sightings, doing things for others, playing cards and gathering with friends and family members.

Rod died peacefully in his sleep on February 24, 2023. He is survived by his wife Laura Jacobs, daughter Kris Jacobs (partner Kommonyan Quaye), and son David Jacobs; five of his siblings and their families: Greg Jacobs (Deb), Jim Jacobs (Sherry), Mark Jacobs, Mary Sanger (Tim), and Robert Jacobs (Nympha); his granddaughter Jordanna Quaye; his mother-in-law Betty Kerns; as well as extended family members, friends, and supporters.

Rod was preceded in death by his parents, eldest brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Patricia Jacobs, and father-in-law, Roger Kerns.

A visitation will be held on April 1st, 2023 at 1:00 PM with a memorial service at 2:00 PM at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook and view Rod’s service, please visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com