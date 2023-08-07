Rolland “Rollie” D. Kjos

Rolland “Rollie” DeLouis Kjos, age 96, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 4, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Oscar Kjos, brother Wilford (Wif), and wife Bette.

He is survived by his sister Joyce Peterson age 99, who lives in Federal Way, WA and by his brother-in-law Robert (June) Sime, who lives in Thousand Oaks, CA. He is also survived by two nieces, Janet Sime Raymond and Anita Sime Jader, who always showed their love for Uncle Rollie in countless ways.

Rollie was born in Clarkfield, MN on March 26, 1927. He grew up and attended school in Clarkfield, where he played basketball and football in high school, and was known by the nickname “Curly.” He entered the Navy while in his last year of high school, on February 28, 1945. He served aboard a minesweeper in the Sea of Japan for 8 months near the end of WWII. After his discharge, he attended Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD and earned a BA degree. On August 26, 1950, Rollie married Bette Sime in St. Paul, MN.

He worked in sales for Gamble Robinson Company until 1956, when he attended the University of Minnesota and received his Mortuary Science Degree in 1957. Rollie worked at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, MN until 1959, when he accepted a position with the West Brothers, who owned both a furniture and funeral home in Detroit Lakes. In 1962, he became a partner with the West family, and the funeral home then took the name of West-Kjos. Rollie was a co-owner and director of West-Kjos funeral home until he retired in 1986. Rollie was an avid bowler, fisherman, golfer, card player, and a Senior Master in contract bridge.

Rollie had been a member of the Detroit Lakes Jaycees and later served on the Board of the Detroit Lakes Chamber of Commerce. For many years, he was an active member of First Lutheran Church, where he taught Sunday school and served as president of the congregation. He served as president of the Minnesota Funeral Directors Association, and also served two terms on the Minnesota State Board of Minnesota Funeral Directors. He had been a member of Rotary Noon Club for 38 years and held a Paul Harris Fellowship - Rotary International. Rollie and Bette hosted two Rotary foreign exchange students, Mereta from Norway and Jen from Denmark. Rollie served as a mentor in the Detroit Lakes Boys and Girls Club for many years and delivered Meals on Wheels during the summer months. He was a member of C-400 and Augustana Fellows. In 1969, Rollie was instrumental in organizing a Sons of Norway Lodge in Detroit Lakes and served as its first president. He was a life member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion.

Rollie and Bette agreed to let a niece from California, Kathy Tank, stay with them while she attended school in Detroit Lakes, from 1960 to 1965. Many of Kathy’s lifelong friends have stayed connected with Rollie. Rollie and Bette also helped sponsor a young girl from Vietnam through First Lutheran Church. Samantha Duong (Oanh La), became like an adopted daughter to them. She now resides in Atlanta, GA, and has remained in steady contact with Rollie and her Detroit Lakes relatives and friends.

In retirement, Rollie spent many winters in California and Arizona. Rollie’s warm, gentle, faith-filled, and always kind personality will be missed by many generations of Detroit Lakes residents. In recent years, he was a regular attendee at many Detroit Lakes football and basketball games. He so loved and appreciated his unique and special friendship with Dorothy Poffenberger. They supported and attended many local events together, and it was common to see them enjoying each other’s company. A special thank you to Dorothy and her entire family, who very much embraced Rollie as a family member.

Visitation for Rollie will be Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, (1401 Madison Avenue, Detroit Lakes). A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Final rest will be in Clarkfield Cemetery, Clarkfield, Minnesota. Details of funeral and burial arrangements are through West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church or Faith Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes.