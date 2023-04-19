Ronald Hazelton Sr.

Ronald “Ron” Hazelton Sr., age 75, of Waubun, MN, died on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Sanford Health Systems in Fargo, ND.

Ronald Ray Hazelton was born February 2, 1948, in Detroit Lakes, MN, the son of Boyd and Ella (Olson) Hazelton. His youth was spent growing up in the Richwood, MN, area where he attended school. On June 15, 1968, Ron was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Beth” Borah and the couple was blessed with three children. They later divorced and over the next several years, Ron moved around to various towns in Minnesota. He worked for area farmers, drove truck and worked at Swifts while living in Detroit Lakes, Richwood, Winthrop, and White Earth before settling in his current home near Pinehurst Resort in 2016.

Ron enjoyed time with his family and friends and also what the great outdoors had to offer including fishing, hunting, camping and gardening. He also liked attending WE Fest, rodeos, Monster Trucks, truck and tractor pulls and Nascar Races. He will be missed by many, especially his children and grandchildren.

Ron is survived by a daughter, Rhonda (Bill) Purington of Detroit Lakes, MN; two sons, Rick (Kayla) Hazelton of Lake Park, MN, and Robert Hazelton of Detroit Lakes; 11 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one sister, Berdella (Oskar) Schock of Washington; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Hazelton of Detroit Lakes and Irene Hazelton of Callaway, MN; a brother-in-law, Peter Anderson of Detroit Lakes and his beloved cats, Mama and Boots.

Funeral Services were held at the Augustana Lutheran Church, rural Detroit Lakes, MN, on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 3:00 pm. Visitation was held Thursday, April 20th, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm and visitation continued one hour prior to the funeral all at the church. Inurnment will take place at Richwood Lakeside Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family

Funeral Home of Mahnomen. www.andersonfamilyfh.com