Ronald J. Erb

Ronald James Erb, age 73 of Detroit Lakes, MN passed unexpectedly into the arms of Jesus on June 8, 2023, at his home in Detroit Lakes. Ronald James Erb was born in Detroit Lakes, MN to James and Verda (Hoffman) Erb on November 9, 1949.

Ron worked 30+ years at Dynamic Homes where he retired in 2007. After retirement Ron continued to work in the community. He took a part time job at the Boy’s and Girl’s club as a driver for picking up and dropping off kids. He loved his work there and the new kids he met. Many of these kids would make him cards which he cherished and has them hanging on his fridge today. Ron also drove bus for the Kids Club program at Christian Fellowship where he also worked for several years as a custodian.

Ron’s passion was gardening and caring for his plants. He couldn’t wait to get his garden tilled and planted. He loved to can tomato juice yearly. Last summer, Ron also used his huge Zucchinis to make Zucchini bread. Ron enjoyed cooking and he was good at it. At family gatherings he was always excited to bring his “dish”. He was always willing to share his recipes. He loved to fish for walleye, and he also loved to eat them!

Ron took great pride in all the things he did whether it was his work or woodcutting skills or his garden, but without a doubt he was most proud of his entire family. He looked forward to family gatherings and proudly displayed pictures of his family all over his home. Ron would never replace a picture in a frame or picture book. He kept them all. Ron held his family dear to his heart. He would do anything for anyone. He was a kind and gentle soul who sat quietly and observed. His faith was important to him and even though in later years he couldn’t hear the church service, he wanted to make sure he went to church. Just being there meant a lot to him.

In his younger years he enjoyed farming with Dad, although it was a lot of hard work. He recently visited the farmstead and remarked on how much time he had spent in the hog barn overnight to make sure the piglets were safe. Ron liked his motorcycles and cars too. His “snazzy” Dodge Charger was one of them and he was known to teach several younger friends how to drive in his car. There are stories to tell.

In his later years he was challenged with various illnesses. The last few years he became deaf and struggled with his sight, which was hard for all of us to witness. But through it all, Ron never complained and always remained positive while he figured out how to cope with all his challenges.

Ron is survived by 3 brothers - Tim (Vonda) Erb of Detroit Lakes, MN; Philip (Tracy) Erb of Frazee, MN; Ricky (Angela) Erb of Detroit Lakes, MN; 2 sisters - LaVon (Robert) Dennistoun of Bemidji, MN; Nancy Erb of Detroit Lakes, MN and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents James and Verda Erb.

Funeral services were held at the Christian Fellowship Church on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023. Visitation was at 10:00AM and service at 11:00AM. Interment at Lake Region Mennonite church cemetery - Hwy 34 E.

The family would like to give special thanks to Ron’s caregivers Dani and Crystal who took special care of our brother Ron for the past few years so he could remain in his home. During the week, Dani was not only a caregiver, but an advocate, helper in many ways and a true friend and companion to Ron. Dani had a special way of connecting with Ron and making him smile. Crystal, a long-time church friend of Ron’s, graciously gave her time by also caring for him on the weekends, lending her medical expertise and making sure he got to church and to church meals. We couldn’t have asked for better care and support for Ron. He loved you both!