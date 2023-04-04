Ronda Ivers

Ronda Jane Ivers moved to her home in heaven with Jesus on April 2, 2023. Ronda was born to Barbara Jane (Mattson) Ivers and Dr. Robert Ralph Ivers on September 24, 1954, in Fargo, ND. Ronda graduated from Fargo South High, attended St. Olaf College, and worked at Eventide Nursing Home in Moorhead. She was a gifted person who faced her challenges with a very strong Christian faith and a loving family.

Ronda was preceded in death by her parents and her baby sister, Andrea. Survivors include her siblings, Lauryl Ivers, Detroit Lakes, MN; Dana (Barb) Ivers, Des Moines, IA; Anna (Richard) Gunderson, Fargo, ND; Craig (Jennifer) Ivers, Fargo, ND; Victor Ivers, Fargo, ND; as well as her nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins; and her stepfamily, Mary Ivers, Deborah Nichols, and Paul Kalvik.

The family thanks the staff at SMP Health in Valley City, ND, and Hospice of the Red River Valley.

A Celebration of life will be held in the Chapel at SMP Health - St. Raphael Nursing Home in Valley City, on April 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com

Arrangements entrusted to Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home - Fargo, ND.