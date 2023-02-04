Ryan Goroski

41, of Audubon, MN, much to the great sadness of those who love him, passed away unexpectedly on January 23, 2023.

Ryan fostered a lifelong love of automobiles. He attended Tech College in Detroit Lakes after graduating in 2001 and would live the next 20 years in the Lakes area. He was employed with both Norseman Motors and Nereson Automotive, working in various positions in the service department. In his spare time, Ryan was restoring a 1974 Maverick.

Ryan is survived by his daughter, Summer (and her mother, Brianne Bender); his parents, Conrad and Lori of Argyle, MN; his siblings, John (Amy Albert) Goroski, Mike (Heather) Goroski, and Kristin (Karl) Flor; and six nieces and nephews. Private Family Services have been held.