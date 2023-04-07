Sharon Stalley, 71, of Frazee, MN passed away on March 29, 2023 at Perham Living, Perham, MN.

Sharon was born on October 29, 1951, the daughter of Clarence and Verna (Hoheisel) Beimert. After graduating from Pillager high School, she trained and worked many years as a dental assistant. She then changed careers and started childcare which spanned over three decades until she suffered a stroke in 2019 that forced her to retire.

She married Jerry Stalley in 1972 and they had three children and five grandchildren. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last June.

Sharon dedicated her life to loving and caring for children and had the heart of an angel. Her greatest treasures were her five grandchildren and loved attending all their activities. She was and always will be their biggest cheerleader! She enjoyed being at the lake, celebrating with her family, and loved a good cup of coffee!

Sharon is survived by her husband, Jerry, daughters: Sara Peterson of Frazee and Leslie (Chris) Lessard of Hawley, MN, son, Travis (Robin) Stalley of Detroit Lakes, MN, grandchildren: Kiersten and Kylie Stalley, Libby Peterson, and Braeden and Ella Lessard, brother, Gary (Wanda) Beimert, and sisters: Julie Beimert and Jane Sweep.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Sharon’s life at 10 AM on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes with Celebrant Becky Jackson to officiate.

Memorials given to Sharon’s family will be donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children.