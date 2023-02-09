Steven B Pavek

Steven Benedict Pavek, 65, of Audubon, MN, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes with his devoted wife of 43 years by his side.

Steve was born on May 14, 1957, in Detroit Lakes, MN, to J. Lloyd and Marilyn Joyce (Bement) Pavek. He grew up in Waubun, MN, with his 11 siblings, where he was a standout athlete at Waubun High School in football, basketball, tennis, track-and-field and cross-country, graduating in 1975. He pursued undergraduate studies in Electronics at Wadena Tech and a degree in Manufacturing Management at the University of Minnesota Crookston. He married Linda (Kettner) in 1979 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Mahnomen and started their life together in Cambridge, MN.

Steve worked at Control Data in Cambridge in 1977 and moved to Bemidji, MN, in 1980, where eldest sons Adam and Nathan were born. In 1990, he sought an opportunity with Polaris Industries and began a 26-year career in Roseau, MN, where he would become a respected leader in Quality Assurance. Son Noah was born in 1997 to complete their family. Following his retirement in 2015, Steve and Linda settled in their beloved lake home on Big Cormorant Lake in Audubon where they have enjoyed entertaining family and friends and of course, finding the fish.

Steve will be remembered for his love of family, the outdoors, his involvement in the community and church and an unrelenting attention to detail. He was an avid outdoorsman and shared that passion with his family and friends at the land in Ross, MN, and on the lake at the Northwest Angle on Lake of the Woods. He loved sharing his harvest with family and friends, especially his mother-in-law, Eloise. He was a member of numerous boards, active in his church, and a 4th Degree in the Knights of Columbus, serving a term as Grand Knight. His leadership of the capital campaign for the multi-million-dollar renovation of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseau will be a lasting legacy.

Steve’s knack for planning, organizing, and hosting special events took his family and friends on memorable fishing trips, hunting excursions, and many long-distance getaways. Some of his travels included pilgrimages to the Holy Land and Europe, along with special trips to Hawaii, Florida, and Mexico. His excitement for life and desire to share in favorite activities and events would draw you in so you could experience that same feeling. Steve was a generous brother, father and grandfather who loved to share his stories with everyone he knew. He will be dearly missed.

Steve is survived by his wife Linda and their sons: Adam (Kathy) Pavek of Grand Rapids, MN, Nathan (Karissa) Pavek of Moorhead, MN, and Noah (Tressa) Pavek of Rochester, MN. He leaves his beloved grandchildren: Jack (12), Vincent (almost 6), Eloise (2 ½), and a grandson due to arrive in April. Steve is also survived by his siblings: Sue (Ted) Peterson of Alexandria, MN, Rick (Deb) of Waubun, MN, Jim of Oakdale, MN, Terri (Todd) Irey of Stillwater, MN, Mike of White Earth, MN, Pam (Charlie) Jasken of Detroit Lakes, MN, Dan (Tina) of Edina, MN, Judy (Tom) Goldsmith of Warroad, MN, Chris (Gena) of Eagan, MN, and Lisa Pavek of Fargo, ND. He also leaves his mother-in-law Eloise Kettner of Detroit Lakes, sister-in-law Heidi Pavek of Waubun, MN, numerous nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Stella, brother Greg, father-in-law Vincent Kettner, and sister-in-law Jamie Pavek.

A visitation for Steve will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, from 5 to 7 PM at the DAVID-DONEHOWER FUNERAL HOME (609 US HWY 10 E., Detroit Lakes, MN 56501). At 7 PM a prayer service and rosary, led by the Knights of Columbus, will conclude the evening. Visitation continues on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 10 to 10:45 AM at ST. MARY OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH (20996 Co. Rd. 20, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 AM with Fr. Bob LaPlante officiating. Final rest will be private.

For those wishing, memorials to a charity of one’s choice are encouraged.