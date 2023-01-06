Sylvia Shasky

Sylvia Ione (Peterson) Shasky was born October 26, 1940, in Detroit Lakes to Carl and Luella (Krause) Peterson. Sylvia passed away on January 5, 2023, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo surrounded by her immediate family.

Sylvia graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1958. After completing a 9-month course at Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis she became a secretary for Whitten & Company. From 1960-1966 she was a secretary for Supervalu Stores, Inc. She then raised their two beloved children until returning to secretarial work in 1987 with Crawford & Company. In 1994 Sylvia began working at PATH of North Dakota where she remained until retirement in November 2014 after 20 years of service.

On September 9, 1961, she married the love of her life, Jim Shasky, at Egelund Lutheran Church in Holmesville Township. They shared 59 wonderful years of marriage together in Moorhead.

Sylvia is survived by her children Curt and Lorie (Troy) Gratke; grandchildren AJ and Chris Gratke.

Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 5 to 7 PM at DAVID-DONEHOWER FUNERAL HOME (609 US Hwy 10 E., Detroit Lakes, MN 56501). A prayer service will be held at 7 PM. Visitation continues Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10 AM with a funeral service to follow at 11 AM. Pastor Ann Jacobson will officiate. Final rest will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements by David-Donehower Funeral Home, Detroit Lakes, MN.