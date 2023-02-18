A funeral is planned for Saturday, February 25th at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:00 am at the United Methodist Church (885 Pembina Trail) in Detroit Lakes. West Kjos Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Teddy M Sims passed away peacefully in the early morning on Sunday, February 12, 2023 surrounded by family. Ted, as he was known, was born on June 21, 1934, on a farm near Fertile, Minnesota, one of thirteen siblings. Ted was proud to be a veteran, having served his country in the Army 11th Airborne Division enlisting on January 2, 1955. He was stationed in Germany and honorably discharged on July 28, 1958.

Ted married Marvel Ann Hanson in Beltrami, Minnesota on October 30, 1955 and was happily married for 68 years. Ted and Marvel raised 6 children.

Ted made a difference with his dedication to several organizations including the Detroit Lakes Optimist Club (Lifetime Member), the Detroit Lakes Optimist Clown Club, the American Legion and as the McGruff Crime Dog for the Becker County Sheriff’s Department. He took pride in volunteering for those organizations and the positive impact they made.

Ted played hockey and baseball in his youth and again wanted to make a difference by coaching youth hockey and youth summer baseball for many years. Summers also meant the annual Sims family reunions, a tradition for Ted’s family consistently held for over 20 years. Ted enjoyed fishing and summer camping trips with his children.

Ted was a salesman for the Gambles Hardware Store in Crookston, MN and Valley City, ND, an over the road truck driver and a printing press operator for Lakes Publishing and Midwest Printing in Detroit Lakes, MN.

After retirement, Ted and Marvel were able to enjoy traveling which included trips to Alaska, Florida, Missouri and western North Dakota. He also enjoyed wood working, and if you knew Ted, you more than likely received a wood-turned lathe bowl, lamp, candle holder or something made of wood.

Ted is survived by his loving wife, Marvel Ann Sims and 6 children, Julie Pratt (Greg) Fargo, ND, Jim Sims (Cindy) Detroit Lakes, MN, Mark Sims (Chris) Otsego, MN, Scott Sims (Suki) Moorhead, MN, Jackie Buboltz (Mitch) Detroit Lakes, MN, and Patrick Sims (Heather) Wayzata, MN. Ted has 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Ted will always be remembered by his children as a stern father, that loved his family more than anything. Ted was always there to support his family, taught them important life lessons and ensured they had a home to return to when needed. He wanted better for his children than he had, and with that, pushed his children to always do their best.

Ted is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Eunice (Copeman) Sims and 12 siblings.

Ted’s family would like to thank Riverfront on Main, Pelican Rapids, MN and Hospice of the Red River Valley team of caregivers who provided care and compassion to Ted and Ted’s family in the progression of his disease and final days of life. For those wishing to make a memorial, the family would suggest Riverfront on Main (www.pelicanvalleyseniorliving.org) or Hospice of the Red River Valley (www.hrrv.org).