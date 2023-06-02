Terry Soine

Terry Wade Soine, age 82, passed away at Luther Memorial Nursing Home in Mayville, ND on May 30, 2023.

Terry was born in Glasgow, Montana on January 26, 1941 to Claude and Adelle Soine. Terry was the oldest of five children and attended public education in Wildrose, ND through graduation.

Terry served in the Army for two years and was active during the Vietnam Conflict. Terry married Rita Christine Williamson on January 5, 1966.

Terry attended NDSU and graduated with a High School Science Major. He later furthered his education and earned a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership. Terry worked as an educator in Hope, ND, and Bagley, MN. He spent the majority of his career in Thief River Falls, MN where he served as the High School Principal at Lincoln High School. He retired in 1999. Following his retirement from education, Terry and Rita started T&R Tree Nursery in Thief River Falls. They worked in the tree business for seven years until finding their dream space on Lake 610, near Cormorant Village.

Terry was always willing to go the extra mile for family. He may have grumbled a little, but he was always there to help or occasionally be a part of the problem. Terry loved to travel and take part in local customs wherever his travels took him. Terry also enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing in the church choir, and relaxing in the sun. He was active in various organizations including the Legion, VFW, and Lions Club.

Terry is survived by his three children; Jessica (Mat) Filoon, Ashland, OR; Wade Soine, Lonsdale, MN; and Lucas (Terri) Soine, Mayville, ND, five grandchildren; Kennedi, Jenna, and Lauren Soine and Teagan and Rhys Filoon, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents Claude and Adelle Soine, his sister Jane Soine, and his wife Rita Soine.

“Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever.”

Family will be holding a memorial service at Cormorant Lutheran Church on July 7th at 11:00 AM. Lunch to follow.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com