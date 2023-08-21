Theodor “Ted” Anderson

THEODOR “TED” ELMO ANDERSON, age 90, of Waseca died on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Lakeshore Inn in Waseca.

Born on April 18, 1933, in Becker County, Minnesota, he was the son of Elmo and Theoline (Bessrud) Anderson. He attended Detroit Lakes Public School, graduating with the class of 1951. Ted continued his education at Vocational Technical School where he studied Mercury Motor Repair. On June 5, 1955, Ted was united in marriage to Kay Baumgart at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Richland. Soon after they were married, Ted was drafted into the United States Army, being stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona where they welcomed their first child. Following his honorable discharge in 1959, they moved to Waseca where they made their home and raised their four children. Ted worked various construction jobs in the area before starting T.E. Anderson Construction, which he owned and operated for 18 years. Following his career in construction he started working for the United States Postal Service as a rural route carrier which he continued until his retirement after 26 years. His family remembers his dedication to the post office, coming in on Christmas Day to make sure any last-minute gifts were delivered. Ted instilled a hard work ethic into his children and always believed in “doing the right thing”. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the fullest. Ted will be remembered for his dedication and thoughtfulness he shared with his family and friends. Ted enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, scuba diving, and going on family vacations. He was a proud member of the N.R.A., Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and Civil Air Patrol. Ted was also a faithful member of Christ Community Church in Waseca.

Ted is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Kay; children: Debbie (Tom) McEllistrem of Mendota Heights, Cindy (Larry) Clayton of Waseca, Beth (Brad) Krause of Waseca, and Allen (Heidi) Anderson of Waseca; grandchildren: Tasha (Clayton) and her husband Ryan Schleis, Zach Clayton, Jacob and his wife, Megan Krause, Caleb Krause, Allie Faust, Tatiana (Krause) and her husband Eric Marti, Tanyce (Krause) and her husband Ryan Bruegger, Elsa McEllistrem, Kaylee McEllistrem, and Hunter Anderson; great grandchildren: Cadence, Killian, Ainsley, Odellia, and Drayden Schlies, Liam and Matthew Clayton, Jayden and Odin Krause, Serenity Faust, Everleigh, Selah, and Eila Marti, Jaxon and Brynlee Krause, Vivian, Lydia, and Theo Bruegger. He is also survived by his sister, Elaine Dahring; brothers, Art (Mary), Clarence (Kathy), Roger (Karyl), and Chuck (Jayne); brothers-in-law: Bob Baumgart and Dan (Jill) Baumgart; sisters-in-law: Jane Hagen, and Judy (Don) Vogelsang; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna; brother-in-law, Don Dahring; sister-in-law, Judy Baumgart; aunt, Gina Aure; uncle, Clarence Bessrud.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Christ Community Church in Waseca. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Christ Community Church in Waseca. Private family interment will be at Woodville Cemetery.

