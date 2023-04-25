Todd Hellerud

Todd Alan Hellerud passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 13, 2023. He was 61 years old. He was born in Ada, MN on July 30, 1961 to Larry and Connie (Eggen) Hellerud. He grew up on the family farm, where he spent many hours by the river, building forts with his sister and watching the wildlife. He loved riding dirt bike with his friends and helping out on the farm.

Todd attended Ada Hight School and graduated in 1979. He participated in football, basketball, track and FFA. He attended NDSU for Agriculture Studies, where he was on the Dean’s List.

Todd was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 21. He struggled with mental illness all his adult life. For the last 19 years he lived at The Lighthouse in Detroit Lakes, MN. This home became a family for him. He was lovingly cared for and looked after. He read the Star and Tribune daily to keep up with the sports and politics and he really enjoyed sitting out on the deck smoking his pip and watching the birds. His Sunday visits to his dads were a favorite too. He would sit and listen to polka music till it was time to go home. He looked forward to visits from his mom and sisters when they would go out for lunch.

Todd is survived by his father Larry (Linda) Hellerud of Detroit Lakes, MN; his mother Connie (Eggen) Hellerud of Ada, MN; his sisters Wendy Borgen of Detroit Lakes, MN and Cynthia (Scott) Julin of Ada, MN; his nieces Amber (Bobby) Shimpa, Bailey Lee (Kyle Kingsley), Nora (Steph Feakes) Young, Carmen Borgen, Katlin Borgen, Annie Langseth and nephews Christian Borgan and Ben (Danielle Brommenschenkel) Baker, and also the many, loving caregivers at The Lighthouse.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Lester and Isabel (Rockstad) Hellerud and Art and Clara (Rasmussen) Eggen.

A private family memorial will be held on April 29, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, MN.