Vernon J Herman

Vernon James Herman, 92, Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Emmanuel Nursing Home. His family was at his side.

Vern was born at home in the little town of Kaylor, SD, to Mr. and Mrs. Julius Herman on September 28, 1930. After graduating from Scotland, SD High School he joined the U.S. Navy where he served for 5 years during the Korean War (1948-1953). After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he spent several summers doing construction work in Rapid City, SD while in college. At that time, he bought his first Harley Davidson, which he enjoyed touring on through the Black Hills on weekends. After graduating from South Dakota State College in Brookings, SD, he took a job in Minneapolis, MN with Warner Building & Hardware as a salesman. It was there that he met his lovely wife Jann. They were married on June 10, 1961. They were blessed with 2 sets of twins. Jim & Jodi born on April Fool’s Day, and almost five years later Jerry & Julie were born on New Year’s Eve.

In 1964 he went to work for the Minneapolis Star & Tribune Newspaper as a Sales Supervisor at which time they moved to Detroit Lakes, MN. He worked directly for Mpls Star & Tribune for 16+ years, and then in 1981 the Mpls Star & Tribune turned his territory over to him as an Independent Agent, at this time he also took on the Fargo Forum newspaper, and the USA Today newspaper; and he still had the Mpls Star & Tribune and the USA Today until he retired in 2004. He spent the next 10 years driving cars for Norseman Motors.

Vern lived his life to the fullest and age never kept him from doing what he loved. From riding his Harley and cruising around the neighborhood on his Cub Cadet mowing yards in the summer to snowmobiling in the winter, he continued doing all until almost 90 years old.

Vern’s greatest love was for his family. Family get-togethers and birthday celebrations, snowmobiling, Sunday night races, demo-derbies and attending car shows together where just a few of his favorites.

Besides his love of his family, he had many wonderful friends and neighbors. Vern loved his morning coffee hour with his special buddies at Country Kitchen. Vern was also known for his over-the-top Christmas lights which was always a popular stop for hundreds at Christmas time to visit on what’s known as Candy Cane Lane; where he had such dear neighbors for over 50 years.

Vern is survived by his four children: James (Carolyn) Herman, Jodi (Jeff) Watland, Jerry (Cathy) Herman, and Julie Herman all of Detroit Lakes, and seven grandkids: Jesse (Katie) Watland, Jenni (Nick) Westerholm, Jay (Kaylee) Herman, Nick (Nikki) Herman, Sarah (Aziz) Buriev, Dylan Herman and Sadie (Dalton) Skrove, and “Bella”; and six great-grandkids, Decker and Edison Watland, Presley and Harper Herman, Jude and Charley Herman; and one sister, Jeanie (Al) Rahn of Whitney, TX, and sister-in-law, Marlene Herman of Freeman, SD along with several nieces and nephews

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved wife, Jann, along with his sister, Lottie (Jim) Nagan; and one brother, Don Herman.

The visitation for Vern will be Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 11:30 to 12:45 PM at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH (213 Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501). The funeral service will follow at 1 PM with Rev. Ann Newgard-Larson officiating. Interment will be in the spring in Oak Grove Cemetery.

A special Thank you to the staff at Ecumen Nursing Home in Detroit Lakes, MN and the Hospice of the Red River Valley.