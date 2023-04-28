Willard Rodney Yliniemi

Willard ‘Will’ Rodney Yliniemi, age 76, passed away peacefully at his home in rural Osage, Minnesota on April 27, 2023. Willard was born January 23, 1947 in Detroit Lakes, Mn. He grew up in rural Toad Lake Township and graduated from Frazee High School. Willard was drafted into the U.S. Army, served as a medic in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1969 to complete his college degree.

Willard Yliniemi married Janice (Hill) on April 3, 1970, and they raised their family in Shell Lake Township. Willard worked at M State in Detroit Lakes and then went on to serve as an agent for the Minnesota Extension Service in Becker and Hubbard Counties. Willard enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing, and time spent with family and friends.

Willard is survived by his wife, Janice, daughter Tiffany (Dan) Besonen, son Luke (Kelly) Yliniemi, son Seth (Julie) Yliniemi, son Will (Jennifer) Yliniemi, 18 grandchildren (Dalton, Alexis, Anna, Kaylee, Makenna, Natasha, Tyson, Jacoby, Caeden, Kelsey, Julia, Tristan, Shantessa, Lane, Tarah, Blayne, Trey, Kya), sister Margaret (Warren) Hepokoski, brother-in-law Ken Hillstrom, Judy (Glen) Hill, James (Mary) Ylinieml, Bill Yliniemi, and many dear friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Eleanor Yliniemi, step mother Helen Yliniemi, sister Linda Hillstrom, and sister-in-law Ruth Ann Yliniemi.

Visitation will be held on May 5th, 6-8pm, at Pickerel Lake Apostolic Lutheran Church. Visitation May 6th at 10am, with funeral service at 11am. Balmi Cemetery burial and church lunch to follow. (Arrangements made by Jones-Pearson Funeral Home of Park Rapids.)