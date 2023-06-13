Yvonne Fineday

Yvonne Jane Fineday, 70, of Alexandria and formerly of Detroit Lakes, died Saturday, June 10, 2023.

She was born in Ponsford, MN on November 11, 1952, the ninth child of Susan Fineday. In 1953, Yvonne was placed in the St. Cloud Children’s Home. She was later placed in a boarding home near Strathcona, MN. Yvonne was later committed to Cambridge State Hospital from 1958 to 1962 and then to Brainerd State Hospital until 1971. She spent nearly 20 years at the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment, and in 1993, moved to Project New Hope, a community based ICF/MR in Alexandria. Project New Hope later changed to Prairie Community Services.

Yvonne attended the Douglas County DAC on a part time basis until she retired.

Yvonne was affectionate, and was well liked by others. She had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh. Yvonne loved playing with beads, blocks, coloring, watching baseball and receiving Christmas cards. She had a patio swing that was made to fit her wheelchair which she loved! Watching movies and TV was a favorite pastime as well as participating in community ed events, concerts on the court house lawn, and taking walks in her wheelchair with staff. She also enjoyed going to dances, and attending Jesus Cares every other Monday. Yvonne will be sadly missed.

The visitation for Yvonne will be Monday, June 19, 2023, from 12 noon to 1 PM at ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME (659 Voyager Drive, Alexandria, MN 56308). A funeral service will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Steve Bruer of Lund Lutheran Church, officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery at 4:30 PM.

Many thanks to Prairie Community Service as well as the hospice team that cared for Yvonne.

David-Donehower Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please visit www.DavidDonehower.com or call (218) 847-4147.