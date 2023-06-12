99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Gifford joins Tribune as multimedia reporter

Paige Gifford is a Glyndon, Minnesota native and graduate of Minnesota State University Moorhead. She brings with her a passion for writing and strong photography skills.

Paige Gifford is the Detroit Lakes Tribune's newest reporter.
Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Paige Gifford
By Paige Gifford
Today at 2:19 PM

Hello! My name is Paige Gifford and I started with Detroit Lakes Tribune as a reporter on June 5.

Growing up I spent a lot of time near Detroit Lakes, but my hometown is Glyndon, Minnesota. I went to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton for all 12 years of school.

Once I graduated from high school I moved on to Minnesota State University Moorhead. The journey to graduation was not a smooth one. I started off as an education major.

During my first semester, I quickly decided that I did not want to go into education and had to find another major to replace it. As I stared at the list of majors that MSUM offered, I thought back to pivotal moments in my life.

I have always known that I wanted to be a writer. I started writing fiction stories when I was just 5 years old, and I discovered my passion for photography a little later in life.

In my freshman year of high school, I was asked to go to a cross-country meet and take pictures of the runners. It was quite an enjoyable experience.

I looked through the majors that MSUM offered and chose photojournalism because it was a mixture of writing and photography. From there it was easy to transition my love of writing fiction into a passion for writing news stories.

I joined MSUM’s GO! TEAM my sophomore year. The GO! TEAM consists of talented students that make content and assist in broadcasting for MSUM sports teams.

In the nearly three years I worked with the GO! TEAM I became skilled with a camera. I shot many games and events and never stopped growing my abilities. I even gained new skills such as managing social media accounts and working with a 360 camera.

In my final year of the GO! TEAM, I was awarded the Most Improved Award.

After four years of hard work and dedication, I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism.

I am excited to be here in Detroit Lakes to put what I learned to practice! I can’t wait to see and learn about all the fun things that Detroit Lakes has to offer.

Paige Gifford is a reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune. She graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism. She enjoys photography and videography as well as writing stories. Paige grew up in Glyndon, Minnesota, and spent a lot of her time in Fargo, North Dakota. Now she enjoys walking along the beach of Detroit Lake, paddleboarding and exploring downtown. You can reach Paige at pgifford@forumcomm.com.
