99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Jim Joy column: Democrats were wrong to raise taxes when Minnesota had historic surplus

North Dakota’s highest income tax rate of 2.5% is lower than Minnesota’s lowest tax rate of 5.35%.

Joy-9.JPG
Jim Joy
Contributed / Jim Joy
By State Rep. Jim Joy, R-Hawley
Today at 10:08 AM

I finished my first session as representative for District 4B on May 22. When I went to St. Paul we had a $17.5 billion surplus, so I was looking forward to working on the state and local government and taxes committees to support our community and provide families with permanent, meaningful tax relief.

Unfortunately, the Democratic majority went on a spending spree all session long. In order to pay for their 40% state budget increase, they had to raise taxes by nearly $10 billion.

Keeping Minnesotans in Minnesota is my top priority. But looking at the legislative session we just had, and comparing it to what North Dakota has done, it makes me very worried for the future of our region and state.

North Dakota passed their most expensive state budget. It is $19.6 billion. Minnesota just passed our most expensive state budget. It is $72 billion.

North Dakota cut their five income tax brackets down to three. Their highest tax rate will be 2.5% for individuals making over $75,750 and couples making over $275,100. Minnesota expanded our fourth income tax bracket. Our highest tax rate is 9.85% and it will apply to individuals making over $161,720 or couples making over $269,010.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Dakota’s highest income tax rate of 2.5% is lower than Minnesota’s lowest tax rate of 5.35%.

We didn’t need to raise taxes this session. In fact, providing tax relief had bipartisan support on the campaign trail. I ran on fully eliminating the tax on Social Security, and our Democrat Senator Rob Kupec did the same. It was very disappointing to see the majority fail their bipartisan promise to fully eliminate this tax and provide meaningful relief for all seniors.

Supporting seniors and ensuring they can stay in their communities as they age is critically important.

Unfortunately, Minnesota’s nursing homes are facing an existential crisis. The long-term care industry in Minnesota is currently operating with a worker shortage. Almost 25% of nursing home caregiver jobs are vacant. Families are waiting months and looking up to four hours away to find a safe place for their loved one.

In the final days of session, Republicans were able to secure $300 million in funding to save our nursing homes. This critical funding will help nursing homes across our state keep their doors open and seniors in their communities.

Despite this victory for our seniors, the bad policies coming out of our state will make families and businesses think twice about staying in Minnesota. Raising taxes by nearly $10 billion when we have a historic surplus is fiscally irresponsible. To ensure our state is a great place to live and work, we need to start emulating more of North Dakota’s policies, not California’s, to keep Minnesotans in Minnesota.

What To Read Next
Prayers in Floorboards_Trent Buck writing.jpg
Columns
Detroit Lakes flooring contractor tucks messages of faith into floorboards
May 26, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Roxane B. Salonen
Road Construction.jpg
Local
Work begins June 5 on Highway 34 between Detroit Lakes and Osage
May 26, 2023 09:46 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Now is the time to come together
May 26, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Donna and Dorothy.jpg
Local
How to save a life: Detroit Lakes woman survives, thrives thanks to CPR given by nurse at Oak Crossing
May 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Council.jpg
Local
City Council approves road work in Willow Springs addition
May 26, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
White Earth Nation tribal dancer gives a demonstration in traditional apparel.
Local
New York Mills Cultural Center hosts annual ‘Celebrating Cultures’
May 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Frazee man posts $40,000 bond in felony restraining order case
May 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff