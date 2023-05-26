Jim Joy column: Democrats were wrong to raise taxes when Minnesota had historic surplus

I finished my first session as representative for District 4B on May 22. When I went to St. Paul we had a $17.5 billion surplus, so I was looking forward to working on the state and local government and taxes committees to support our community and provide families with permanent, meaningful tax relief.

Unfortunately, the Democratic majority went on a spending spree all session long. In order to pay for their 40% state budget increase, they had to raise taxes by nearly $10 billion.

Keeping Minnesotans in Minnesota is my top priority. But looking at the legislative session we just had, and comparing it to what North Dakota has done, it makes me very worried for the future of our region and state.

North Dakota passed their most expensive state budget. It is $19.6 billion. Minnesota just passed our most expensive state budget. It is $72 billion.

North Dakota cut their five income tax brackets down to three. Their highest tax rate will be 2.5% for individuals making over $75,750 and couples making over $275,100. Minnesota expanded our fourth income tax bracket. Our highest tax rate is 9.85% and it will apply to individuals making over $161,720 or couples making over $269,010.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Dakota’s highest income tax rate of 2.5% is lower than Minnesota’s lowest tax rate of 5.35%.

We didn’t need to raise taxes this session. In fact, providing tax relief had bipartisan support on the campaign trail. I ran on fully eliminating the tax on Social Security, and our Democrat Senator Rob Kupec did the same. It was very disappointing to see the majority fail their bipartisan promise to fully eliminate this tax and provide meaningful relief for all seniors.

Supporting seniors and ensuring they can stay in their communities as they age is critically important.

Unfortunately, Minnesota’s nursing homes are facing an existential crisis. The long-term care industry in Minnesota is currently operating with a worker shortage. Almost 25% of nursing home caregiver jobs are vacant. Families are waiting months and looking up to four hours away to find a safe place for their loved one.

In the final days of session, Republicans were able to secure $300 million in funding to save our nursing homes. This critical funding will help nursing homes across our state keep their doors open and seniors in their communities.

Despite this victory for our seniors, the bad policies coming out of our state will make families and businesses think twice about staying in Minnesota. Raising taxes by nearly $10 billion when we have a historic surplus is fiscally irresponsible. To ensure our state is a great place to live and work, we need to start emulating more of North Dakota’s policies, not California’s, to keep Minnesotans in Minnesota.