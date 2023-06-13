99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kanthak joins Tribune, Focus and Pioneer Journal as sports reporter

Originally from Pipestone, Minnesota, Cooper Kanthak is a recent graduate of South Dakota State University. He brings with him a deep knowledge and love of sports.

Cooper Kanthak is the newest sports reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal.
By Cooper Kanthak
Today at 8:00 AM

Hey there, my name is Cooper Kanthak.

I was recently hired as a sports reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal. My first day was June 5.

I am originally from Pipestone, Minnesota. A small town of around 4,300 in the southwest corner of the state.

I graduated this spring from South Dakota State University with a journalism degree and a minor in digital and social media.

Sports have been a passion of mine ever since I can remember. From watching them on TV to playing them in college, sports have always been a part of my life.

Growing up my parents wanted me to be involved in all types of activities. Whether it was flag football, drive-way pick-up basketball games, or tee-ball, I was always doing something that involved sports.

As I grew up I started watching more and more sports on TV and following specific teams and players. I began to develop a better understanding of them and I knew that sports were something I wanted to do professionally in some way.

Fast forward to graduating high school, I was fortunate enough to play college basketball at Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota, for a couple of years before transferring to SDSU. It was a tough decision to stop playing basketball but it turned out to be the best decision I could have made.

While at SDSU I was involved in all sorts of sports-related activities. I wrote columns for the school newspaper, The Collegian, and gained some experience writing and reporting on the school's football and basketball teams. I was also an intern for the athletic department, specifically marketing, where I helped with game day operations for football, softball, men's and women's basketball, and the soccer teams. I can’t thank South Dakota State enough for helping me and preparing me for this position.

I love this job because I get to inform the community about things they are interested in, and that's sports.

In my short time here in Detroit Lakes, I can tell that sports are a huge part of everyone’s lives. I hope that the articles and stories I write provide some joy and comfort the way sports do for me. I will continue to grow and learn to become the best sports reporter I can be. I am excited to get to know everyone around the area, and don’t be afraid to say hello!

Cooper Kanthak is a sports reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal. Cooper graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in journalism and minored in digital and social media. He is originally from Pipestone, Minnesota, and has a passion for all things sports. You can reach Cooper at ckanthak@forumcomm.com.
