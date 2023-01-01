99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Columns
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion

Opinion: Lower inflation without a recession can actually happen in 2023

The economic outlook for 2023 greatly depends on whether the Fed can achieve this delicate task.

Opinion web graphic dlpf
By Monica Haynes, University of Minnesota Duluth
January 01, 2023 07:07 AM
For many people, inflation has been top of mind for a while now. Even though we have seen some weakening in the inflation rate in recent months due to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases, inflation remains high.

The Fed’s challenge is to successfully contain inflation without causing massive layoffs or a recession — referred to as a “soft landing.” The economic outlook for 2023 greatly depends on whether the Fed can achieve this delicate task.

Earlier in 2022, I attended a national conference at which Dr. David E. Altig, executive vice president and director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, outlined five conditions that would be required for the Fed to achieve a soft landing.

Condition No. 1: Energy prices need to decline in order to reduce inflation and avoid a recession, according to Altig. Luckily, we are beginning to see a decline. As of early December, gas prices in the U.S. were lower than they were one year ago. Natural gas futures have also recently declined, suggesting continued price decreases in the coming months. This is a hopeful sign.

Condition No. 2: Supply disruptions must continue easing. Two years of pandemic lockdowns combined with record-high consumer spending led to supply-chain disruptions for businesses and consumers. These disruptions must ease for inflation to improve. A recent survey of businesses conducted by the Minneapolis Fed found that supply-chain disruptions were still a problem for businesses, but less so than previously reported, suggesting supply-chain concerns may be easing.

Condition No. 3: Labor market conditions must loosen. Currently, the Duluth metro area has two job openings for every one job seeker and an unemployment rate of only 2.2%. We are in a historically tight labor market. The same is true nationally.

While a very tight labor market can lead to wage increases and, consequently, inflation, the good news is that a strong job market may protect us from a recession. The Fed is hoping it will be able to increase interest rates without massive layoffs as businesses will be less inclined to let go of the workers who were so hard to find.

Condition No. 4: Consumer demand must moderate (but not too much). While the world was on lockdown, consumers dramatically increased their spending levels. Nationally, consumer spending increased nearly 13% from 2020 to 2021. This nationwide spending spree is part of the reason we are currently experiencing our inflation woes. If the Fed hopes to lower inflation in 2023, consumer spending will need to moderate slightly.

One leading indicator of consumer spending is whether households are confident about the state of the economy. According to a recent University of Wisconsin-Superior survey, consumer confidence in our region is as low as it has been since 2013, which was when the university began surveying consumers.

This matches national trends. Declining consumer confidence may not feel like a positive signal, but if households cut back on spending due to economic uncertainty, it may help curb inflation by reducing demand for goods and services, thereby lowering prices.

Condition No. 5: Inflation cannot become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Oddly enough, one of the factors contributing to increased inflation can actually be employees’ expectations about inflation. If workers are concerned about future price increases, they are more likely to ask for increases in wages, which can, in turn, lead to price increases.

And wages have been increasing. In 2022, average weekly wages rose more than 6% in northeastern Minnesota and 5% nationally. This is a positive sign for workers, but concerning for those trying to lower inflation.

Based on these five conditions, it seems very possible that the Fed’s goal of lowering inflation without throwing the economy into a recession is attainable. Energy prices are on the decline, and supply-chain concerns are easing among local businesses. However, the tight labor market remains a challenge — a positive for workers, but tricky for businesses looking to expand and for policymakers tackling inflation.

After a turbulent couple of years, let’s all hope for a soft landing in 2023.

(Monica Haynes is director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research and is an adjunct professor in the Department of Economics and Health Care Management at the University of Minnesota Duluth. She wrote this at the invitation of the Duluth News Tribune Opinion page)

