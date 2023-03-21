Publisher's column: Ever wanted to see your name in print?

Do you fancy yourself a person who is civic minded and likes to be in the know about community affairs?

Perhaps you wrote for a high school or college newspaper some years ago, but eventually put down the pen and notebook to pursue another career?

Or maybe you just find that you have a curious nature, and would love the opportunity to get to know some of your neighbors better and write about their extraordinary stories for the community newspaper?

If any of those descriptions sound like you, do I ever have an opportunity for you!

A good local paper needs talented storytellers to report the news, write features and capture the events of the day in photos and videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

And like so many other businesses in the region, at our three publications – the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal – we find ourselves looking for talented contributors right here in our backyard who might like the opportunity to get published in theri local paper.

We know that there are plenty of people out there who may write as a hobby, or who may attend community events just because they like to be in the know, or who may find taking photos a thrill. … And you are the kind of folks who we’re looking for!

This isn’t unprecedented. Newspapers for generations have accepted contributions from the community, and we currently have various folks who write everything from sports to opinion columns for us. Call them stringers, columnists or contributors, their contributions to our pages are measurable. And we can always use more!

We continue to search for more full-time contributors for our three publications, including another news reporter and sports reporter. So, if you happen to know of one, give me a shout.

In the meanwhile, we’re looking for some folks who might be interested in sharing their talents with the community, be that your hidden writing talents or your photography skills.

We aim to produce a top-notch local publication each week, and that takes good local content. But we know that doesn’t mean that all of the content has to come from our team. If it’s a great local story or photo, readers will appreciate it regardless of who produced it!

So, how about it? … Ever dreamed about being a locally published author? Want to see your photos appear in your community newspaper? Just want to get out, cover local events and get to know more about your neighbors? … Then why don’t you drop me a note!

Our team of local journalists will help provide story and photo ideas, and we’ll give you all the coaching you desire along the way. In exchange, we just ask you to bring your talents and enthusiasm for your community.

ADVERTISEMENT

This could be a great opportunity in the making for both of us!

Devlyn Brooks is the publisher of the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal, and their associated websites. He can be reached at dbrooks@dlnewspapers.com or at 218-844-1451.