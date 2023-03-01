Publisher's column: Get it off your chest! Write a letter to the editor

A longtime friend, who was an ol’ newspaper hack with me way back in the day, posted a lament on Facebook last week that he missed the days when local publications were plump with letters to the editor. In fact, he drew a smile from me when he referred to letters to the editor as the “original comments section.”

This little anecdote became pertinent last week when I had a phone conversation with a subscriber of the Perham Focus. He’d called to voice his displeasure with one of the columnists we had published on the Focus’ opinion page. He didn’t like the columnist’s viewpoint, and we had a pleasant conversation about that.

I mentioned to the reader that we publish columnists with a variety of differing viewpoints, and that hopefully along the way, we publish one that he does relate to. I also mentioned that we’re always looking for a good letter to the editor when someone disagrees with – or even likes! – something we’ve published. He mentioned that he indeed had submitted a letter to the editor a couple years back. I heartily invited him to do so again!

Our community newspapers are the most vibrant when readers utilize the publications as the modern day town square. Sure, gone are the days when the local paper had dominance over the public discussion space; nowadays, given the spread of social media and blogging platforms, virtually anyone with an internet connection can be a publisher.

However, I believe that the newspapers still are the only true forum of public discourse accessible to the entire community, barring local radio stations that still take calls. Newspapers work hard to vet the opinions shared with them to assure that there are real people behind them; we ensure the opinions we publish are not anonymous; and maybe most importantly, we assure the discourse stays civil.

This isn’t meant to be a grumpy ol’ stay-off-my-grass defense of the newspaper's opinion page. Social media and other digital platforms serve their purpose. It isn’t my wish to turn back the clock to the days when the newspaper was the only opinion game in town.

However, I do hope that our readers who enjoy a good letter to the editor as much as I do will keep us in mind when they want to participate in the community discourse. Whether that’s to lodge a complaint about a columnist we’ve published, or to celebrate something wonderful that has happened in the community. Remember, not every letter to the newspaper has to be one in which someone is disgruntled! Some of the best letters to the editor I’ve seen in my long newspaper career were about something local the letter writer wanted to celebrate!

Got something you want to share with the community? … I do hope you keep our newspaper opinion page in mind! It’s where the community truly does come together to debate!

Devlyn Brooks is the publisher of the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal, and their associated websites. He can be reached at dbrooks@dlnewspapers.com or at 218-844-1451.