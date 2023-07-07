Sen. Jordan Rasmusson: Getting work done on behalf of our communities

When I was sworn into the Minnesota Senate back in January, I shared that my priority remains to stand up for Greater Minnesota values and get work done on behalf of our communities.

Overall, this was an immensely partisan and expensive session for Minnesotans. Yet despite being in the minority, I was still able to get a lot accomplished for our local area during the 2023 legislative session.

This session served as a budget year, meaning that the Minnesota Legislature’s focus was crafting our state’s next two-year budget. We started off this session with an $18 billion surplus.

However, due to the costly one-party-control agenda, it concluded with more than $9 billion in tax increases. At a 38% increase to our state budget, this year also marks the largest budget increase in state history, and Minnesotans will pay the bill. With a historic surplus, I find it shocking that Democrats still favored tax increases over meaningful tax relief for hardworking Minnesotans.

Though I am extremely disappointed that this session ended with no meaningful tax relief, I would like to highlight some legislation I got to the finish line that will lower costs for Minnesotans .

Even though Democrats imposed a gas tax hike, my legislation to repeal the minimum markup on gasoline will become law.

And similarly, a bill I authored to repeal government price setting on dairy products passed the Legislature with support from Minnesota’s dairy farmers. Both policies are bipartisan solutions that put consumers first and will save Minnesotans money.

Further, I made key contributions to a significant pensions bill. This legislation contains language I introduced to reduce the investment return assumption from 7.5% to 7% for major statewide public pension plans. Not only will this protect the pensions of public employees, but it will save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars from unexpected liabilities.

In addition to protecting Minnesota consumers, I also successfully passed policies to care for our neighbors:

Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge provides Minnesotans with exceptional faith-based substance use disorder treatment. I am pleased to share that I secured supplemental funding for Adult and Teen Challenge facilities in Alexandria and Brainerd. This organization has had remarkable success, with about 80% of their long-term graduates establishing a sustained life of sobriety. I know that this additional funding will go a long way in expanding access to life-changing treatment.

To ensure our loved ones continue to have access to high-quality care, I also helped foster a deal for nursing homes to receive $300 million . This agreement includes direct grants, facility rate increases, and a workforce incentive fund that adds up to about an average of $1.1 million for every nursing home in the state. With Minnesota nursing homes facing a dire staffing crisis, this additional funding serves as a critical lifeline that will keep our nursing homes open. Were it not for Republicans’ resolve, Minnesota could have lost up to 40 nursing homes in the coming year.

I did not vote for the bonding bill because of the excessive government spending and lack of meaningful tax relief this session; however, I was able to use my position on the Capital Investment Committee to fund a number of local projects. In our community, we received state funding that will go to the following local projects:



Maplewood State Park Trail

Glendalough State Park Trail and Trail Center

Fergus Falls Riverfront Corridor

Fergus Falls Readiness Center

Red River Valley Flood Hazard Mitigation Projects

Browns Valley Flood Hazard Mitigation Project

Pelican Rapids Aquatic Project

Parkers Prairie Veterans Memorial

Tyler Wohlers Memorial Trail in Ottertail City

These projects will improve the quality of life for residents and create new economic opportunities for our communities. It is the greatest privilege to represent my friends and neighbors of Senate District 9 (which includes all of Otter Tail County).

Contact my office

I always encourage constituents to contact me with any questions or to offer their ideas. Please reach out by email at sen.jordan.rasmusson@senate.mn or by phone at 651-296-4875.