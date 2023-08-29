6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 29

Opinion Editorials

Cheers to Okeson for appointment to national leadership position on transportation

“It was quite an honor,” Okeson said at a county board meeting earlier this month.

JohnOkeson.JPG
John Okeson, Becker County Board of Commissioners. Feb. 16, 2021.
Tribune File Photo
By Tribune Editorial Board and News Staff
Today at 7:00 AM

WASHINGTON — In a rare honor, Becker County Commissioner John Okeson was appointed to a one-year term as vice chair of the Highway and Highway Safety Subcommittee on National Association of Counties.

“It was quite an honor,” Okeson said at a county board meeting earlier this month. He has been active at the state level on county transportation issues, but said “I was told ‘you’ll never get one (a national appointment) in transportation.’”

But NACo President and Ramsey County Commissioner Mary Jo McGuire came through and appointed Okeson to the Transportation Policy Steering Committee.

McGuire issued leadership appointments shortly after being sworn in as NACo’s president on July 24, at the conclusion of NACo’s annual conference, the nation’s largest gathering of county leaders.

The Transportation Policy Steering Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to federal transportation legislation, funding and regulation and its impacts on county government.That includes highway and bridge development, finance and safety, public transit development and finance, transportation planning, airport development and service, passenger and freight railroads, ports and waterways, freight movement, and research and development of new modes of transportation.

“I think your knowledge and influence there will be great for Minnesota and Becker County,” Becker County Commissioner Barry Nelson told Okeson.

Okeson, a transportation consultant and a former supervisor with the Becker County Highway Department, is very well-regarded in transportation circles for his construction and maintenance knowledge, particularly with gravel roads.

The Becker County Board congratulated him on the appointment, and unanimously approved paying travel expenses for Okeson’s NACo-involved work.

“I have spent most of my career in the transportation field with a goal to improve our rural highways and safety,” Okeson said. “I will continue to work towards improving funding so rural counties can maintain and improve highway and highway safety.”

