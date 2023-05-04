Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

Don't forget to vote in special Detroit Lakes School Board election on Tuesday

Voters are fortunate to have two good candidates in Ethan Walz and Nerissa Hendrickson, both of whom are already deeply involved in the school district.

Elections.jpeg
By Editorial Board
Today at 10:48 AM

DETROIT LAKES — If you live in the Detroit Lakes School District, don’t forget to vote in the special election on Tuesday, May 9.

Voters are fortunate to have two good candidates in Nerissa Hendrickson and Ethan Walz , both of whom are already deeply involved in the school district.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at two polling places – Trinity Lutheran Church at 1401 Madison Ave. and Community Alliance Church at 408 Elm St. W., both in Detroit Lakes.

Residents can also cast absentee ballots at the district office (702 Lake Ave. in Detroit Lakes) on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through the end of the day on Monday, May 8.

Here’s where to vote:

ADVERTISEMENT

Vote at Trinity Lutheran Church if you live in:

Burlington Township, Detroit Lakes City Wards 2 or 3, Lake Eunice Township, Lakeview Township, and also Candor and Dunn townships in Otter Tail County.

Vote at Community Alliance Church if you live in:

Audubon Township (but not Audubon City), Callaway City and Township, Detroit Lakes Ward 1, Detroit Township, Eagleview Township, Erie Township, Hamden Township, and Height of Land Township.

The winner of the special election will serve out the remaining 15 months of a seat vacated by Courtney Henderson, who moved out of the district. Her last board meeting was in October of 2022. Because Henderson resigned after the cutoff date to file for the school board’s regular election in November of 2022, the special election was required.

The board agreed to hold the special election in May, and appointed Jennifer Pedersen to serve on an interim basis. She had recently served on the six-member school board, but did not run for reelection last year.

What To Read Next
park location.jpg
Local
Heartland Trail may soon have a trailhead location in Detroit Lakes
May 04, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Brad Laabs with a friend he met on opener weekend. Submitted photo
Northland Outdoors
Brad Laabs: Fishing opener tips for the Detroit Lakes region
May 04, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Brad Laabs
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: 21 fires in three days; majority grass fires, one dumpster fire
May 04, 2023 09:46 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Prep
Track and field: Detroit Lakes girls take second place, boys fourth in six-team Alexandria Relays
May 04, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
2983897+police.jpg
News
Pelican Rapids man found dead in single-vehicle accident in Scambler Township
May 04, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Sully Braaten (7th).JPG
Prep
Boys golf: Lakers second varsity team finishes in 2nd place at Detroit Country Club
May 04, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Francis Durant
Minnesota
White Earth police warn of man who is considered armed and dangerous
May 04, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports