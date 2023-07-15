Editorial: MN insurers must up their game on mental health coverage or pay the price

DETROIT LAKES — Cheers to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, which has launched the second enforcement action in as many months against a major health insurer for allegedly failing to live up to state law designed to clear obstacles to mental health care.

The Commerce Department’s consent order with Medica Insurance Company requires the company to make systematic improvements to its processes for mental health coverage, sets a two-year window for Commerce to monitor the company’s process changes closely, and imposes a $300,000 fine.

The consent order alleges Medica violated mental health parity laws, which prohibit health insurers from making it more difficult to get mental and behavioral health care than treatment for other health conditions. In May, the state Commerce Department entered a similar consent order against HealthPartners.

Minnesota (and federal) parity laws were put into place in part because some insurance companies resisted providing comparable coverage for mental health or addiction treatment.

“Commerce’s action with Medica underscores our mission to protect the interests of Minnesota consumers and to ensure that all insurers abide by the law,” Commissioner Grace Arnold said in a news release. “Access to mental health care has never been more important. We are committed to removing barriers Minnesotans face when accessing mental health and substance abuse care.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medica consent order alleges the company violated those laws by paying providers more for medical or surgical procedures than for mental health or addiction treatment.

The order also accused Medica of being more stringent in reviewing mental health claims than in reviewing medical or surgical claims. And the order alleges that Medica’s explanation of benefits statements, required under Minnesota law, were inadequate.

So kudos to the Minnesota Department of Commerce for keeping a close eye on health insurance companies, and taking alleged violations seriously. These are stressful times, and getting help with mental health and addiction problems increasingly seems to be a matter of life or death for a lot of people.

“Today’s consent order benefits Minnesotans because it compels a large insurer to make major changes,” Jacqueline Olson, Commerce assistant commissioner for enforcement, said in the news release. “Those changes will expand access to mental health care in our state. We will not permit insurers to jeopardize access to treatment for Minnesotans who need it.”